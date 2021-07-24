TMC nominates Jawahar Sircar for Rajya Sabha by-election

New Delhi

24 July 2021 15:08 IST

Trinamool Congress Party has nominated former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawahar Sircar to Rajya Sabha for the seat vacated by the party's former leader Dinesh Trivedi.

The party in a tweet said, "We are delighted to nominate Mr. @jawharsircar in the Upper House of the Parliament. Mr. Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service & was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati. His invaluable contribution to public service shall help us serve our country even better!"

Mr. Sircar has also served as the Culture Secretary.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Trivedi had resigned in February this year dramatically announcing his resignation in middle of the Budget session. Mr. Trivedi said that he felt "suffocated" in TMC.

Reacting to his nomination, Sircar said, "I was a bureaucrat. I am not a political person but I would work for development of the people and raise the issues concerning the masses in parliament," he said.