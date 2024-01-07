GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No difference between old guard and new generation in TMC, says Abhishek Banerjee

TMC national general secretary dismissed allegations that he intended to become inactive within the party, labelling such reports as "wrong and baseless".

January 07, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Diamond Harbour

PTI
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. File

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on January 7 emphasised that the party was united under the leadership of supremo Mamata Banerjee and asserted that there was no difference between the old guard and the new generation.

The TMC national general secretary, who is also Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, dismissed allegations that he intended to become inactive within the party, labelling such reports as "wrong and baseless".

"In the last few days, there have been reports of differences between the old and new members of the party. However, I want to emphasise that the party remains united under the leadership of our supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," he said during a programme in Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

The Diamond Harbour MP clarified that there were "no differences between the old guard and the new generation in the TMC", asserting the party's collective commitment towards working cohesively for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Dismissing claims that he was planning to step back from party activities, Abhishek Banerjee affirmed, "Reports suggesting that I have decided to become inactive in the party are inaccurate. Yes, with the Lok Sabha elections approaching, I have responsibilities to campaign in my constituency, but that doesn't mean I won't contribute to the party if assigned any task."

