TMC MP Mahua Moitra violated model code: BJP

The West Bengal unit of the BJP has alleged violation of the model code of conduct by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who, it claimed, was being accompanied by a police officer while campaigning for the Karimpur Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 25.

In a complaint filed on Monday with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, it said, “Officer-in-charge of Thanapara Police Station, Nadia District, Sumit Kumar Ghosh has been seen regularly going for door-to-door campaigning with the MP [Mahua Moitra]. This is a blatant violation of the model code of conduct which is in force in the entire district.” The party has attached a photograph to support its charge and demanded action against the officer.

In response, the Trinamool Congress leadership wrote to the State CEO on Tuesday claiming it to be a “false, misleading complaint based on a classic case of fake news, which is a criminal offence under the IT Act”. The party claimed that the photo dated back to August 18, 2019, [well before the model code came into effect] and was uploaded on the MP’s official Facebook page that day.

Ms Moitra was an MLA from Karimpur before being elected to the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat.