TMC MP Mahua Moitra violated model code: BJP

Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra

Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra   | Photo Credit: PTI

False, misleading complaint, says Trinamool in letter to CEO

The West Bengal unit of the BJP has alleged violation of the model code of conduct by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who, it claimed, was being accompanied by a police officer while campaigning for the Karimpur Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 25.

In a complaint filed on Monday with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, it said, “Officer-in-charge of Thanapara Police Station, Nadia District, Sumit Kumar Ghosh has been seen regularly going for door-to-door campaigning with the MP [Mahua Moitra]. This is a blatant violation of the model code of conduct which is in force in the entire district.” The party has attached a photograph to support its charge and demanded action against the officer.

In response, the Trinamool Congress leadership wrote to the State CEO on Tuesday claiming it to be a “false, misleading complaint based on a classic case of fake news, which is a criminal offence under the IT Act”. The party claimed that the photo dated back to August 18, 2019, [well before the model code came into effect] and was uploaded on the MP’s official Facebook page that day.

Ms Moitra was an MLA from Karimpur before being elected to the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat.

