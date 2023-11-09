ADVERTISEMENT

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in connection with Bengal school jobs scam

November 09, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Kolkata

The Diamond Harbour MP was summoned by the central agency after Mr. Banerjee skipped its October 3 summons to participate in a protest rally in New Delhi

PTI

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee leaves from his Kalighat residence to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with alleged teachers recruitment scam, on November 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, officials said.

Mr. Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, reached the ED office in Kolkata around 11.10 a.m., they said.

The Diamond Harbour MP was summoned by the central agency after Mr. Banerjee skipped its October 3 summons to participate in a protest rally in New Delhi, demanding the immediate release of dues under the MGNREGA scheme to the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An elaborate security arrangement has been made outside the ED office in Salt Lake area.

The ED had on September 13 questioned Mr. Banerjee for nearly nine hours in the alleged school recruitment scam.

The two-time TMC MP was questioned by the ED twice in the coal pilferage case, once in the agency's office in the national capital in 2021 and again in Kolkata in 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US