HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in connection with Bengal school jobs scam

The Diamond Harbour MP was summoned by the central agency after Mr. Banerjee skipped its October 3 summons to participate in a protest rally in New Delhi

November 09, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee leaves from his Kalighat residence to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with alleged teachers recruitment scam, on November 9, 2023.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee leaves from his Kalighat residence to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with alleged teachers recruitment scam, on November 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, officials said.

Mr. Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, reached the ED office in Kolkata around 11.10 a.m., they said.

The Diamond Harbour MP was summoned by the central agency after Mr. Banerjee skipped its October 3 summons to participate in a protest rally in New Delhi, demanding the immediate release of dues under the MGNREGA scheme to the State.

An elaborate security arrangement has been made outside the ED office in Salt Lake area.

The ED had on September 13 questioned Mr. Banerjee for nearly nine hours in the alleged school recruitment scam.

The two-time TMC MP was questioned by the ED twice in the coal pilferage case, once in the agency's office in the national capital in 2021 and again in Kolkata in 2022.

Related Topics

investigation / West Bengal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.