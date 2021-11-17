TMC moves privilege motion against CBI, ED

Kolkata

17 November 2021 21:18 IST

It was moved by Minister Tapas Roy for not taking Speaker’s sanction before filing charge sheet in Narada case

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday moved a breach of privilege motion in the West Bengal Assembly against the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

It was moved by Minister Tapas Roy for not taking the sanction of the Speaker before filing the charge sheet in the Narada case.

The Central investigating agencies had filed the charge sheet against three members of the Assembly, Firhad Hakim, the late Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra.

Advertising

Advertising

On Tuesday, Speaker Biman Banerjee said the ED and the CBI have shown disrespect, lowered the prestige of House and the Chair by not taking the consent before filing the charge sheet. The motion has been sent to the privilege committee of the House.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the TMC was scared of the investigation being carried out by the ED and the CBI.

The agencies are probing the Narada sting videos along with the Saradha scam. While the CBI is also probing the allegations of post-poll violence, Central agencies are investigating the coal pilferage case where summons have been issued to TMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee.