TMC lines up six big rallies across West Bengal in March

March 03, 2024 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Kolkata

The rallies will be held at Jalpaiguri (March 14), Narayangarh in Paschim Medinipur (March 16), Gangarampur in Dakshin Dinajpur (March 18), Basirhat in North 24 Parganas (March 20) and Purba Bardhaman (March 22)

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

With the Lok Sabha polls round the corner, the Trinamool Congress on March 2 announced five big rallies across West Bengal between March 14 and 22, besides the mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 10.

The party said in its X handle that all these rallies, to follow the mega 'Jono Gorjan Sabha' (roar of the masses) in Kolkata, will be addressed by the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and the target is to bring at least one lakh people in every such gathering.

"The rallies will have the special focus on those deprived by Centre, of MGNREGA/Awaas money by the BJP-led Centre," it said.

The Kolkata rally is scheduled to be addressed by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, party sources said.

