TMC leader, others attacked in Agartala

Agartala:

29 August 2021 03:31 IST

One flown to Kolkata hospital

A senior leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and two party workers were wounded in an organised attack in Agartala on Saturday. The incident occurred at the residence of party leader Majibur Islam Majumdar, who had arranged a programme at his house to commemorate the foundation day of the All India Trinamool Chhatra Parishad or the TMCP.

Majibur Islam Majumdar and two workers, identified as Shubhanka Debnath and Ronnie, sustained injuries when a group of hooligans attacked the programme venue.

Mr. Majumdar, 54, who unsuccessfully contested from the Boxanagar constituency as a Congress nominee in the 2018 Assembly elections, had his right arm broken and underwent surgery.

Mr. Debnath was taken to Kolkata by an evening flight as his condition was critical. He has been admitted to the SSKM Hospital.

Mr. Ronnie received minor injuries.

The attackers also ransacked the programme venue and dismantled a video projector.

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen, who has been frequenting Tripura along with other TMC leaders, blamed the BJP for the attack. The BJP, however, denied its involvement and condemned the incident.

“The incident spot is also the residence of senior BJP leader and the party’s ‘minority morcha’ national executive member Baharul Islam, who happens to be Chairman of the State Waqf Board. BJP workers in no way can create ruckus in that house,” BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the TMC organised its first public rally in the city after the party’s top brass announced its determination to defeat the BJP in the Assembly elections due in early 2023. Senior TMC leaders from West Bengal were seen marching in the front.

The TMC’s desperate attempt to build up an election-centric organisation often results in political tensions and reported attacks on leaders, particularly those coming from West Bengal. The BJP has been blaming “outsiders for creating disturbance in peaceful Tripura”.