TMC government has committed many fouls, people ready to show them 'Ram card', says Prime Minister

The politics in West Bengal the reason for the lack of development, and poverty and distress, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the 'language of football' to launch an attack at the West Bengal government by saying that it had committed many 'fouls', and that the people were ready to show them "Ram card".

"Bengal is a state that loves football. In the language of football I want to say that the Trinamool Congress government has committed many fouls. The people are ready to show them "Ram card". Those who want to do away with the "Aunt-Nephew" government have come and joined us. I am certain that the administration here will work as per the constitution and nobody will fear the extortionist government," he said at an event in Haldia today.

Mr. Modi said that "the Left and Trinamool Congress are in a match fixing in West Bengal. Any vote for Left and Congress will mean that we will fall in the trap of this match fixing."

'Resurrection of the Left rule'

The Prime Minister claimed that from the beginning the TMC government had been planning to 'resurrect' Left rule, corruption, crime, violence and an attack on democracy.

"Since the first year of Mamata government it was clear that it was not one that would create change (parivartan) but resurrect (punarjivan) Left rule, the Prime Minister said. The politics here (in West Bengal) has been the reason for the lack of development, poverty and distress, he claimed.

Mr. Modi said that even during natural disasters such as the cyclone Amphan, the State government looked for opportunities of corruption.

"Even in natural disasters the Trinamool Congress government looks for opportunities of corruption. During the cyclone Amphan, Centre allocated funds, but we know what happened. Similarly in the times of Corona we allocated foodgrains but even those foodgrains did not reach the people of the State properly," he claimed.

'Farmers deprived'

PM Modi claimed that the State has been apathetic to the needs of the farmers, despite Centre's efforts to support them.

"I feel lot of pain that even in distressing times of Corona, lakhs of farmers of the State have been deprived of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Not a single farmer got the benefit because the State government here refused to join the scheme. Now that the farmers here have decided to teach the Trinamool Congress government a lesson, the State has sent a letter saying that they want to join the scheme," he said.

The Prime Minister said that every farmer in West Bengal was witnessing how insensitive this government of Maa, Maati, Manus was. and that the people of West Bengal had decided to elect the BJP government.

"People of the State have decided to elect BJP government here. I want to assure that in the first cabinet meeting our government will implement the scheme. I also assure you that all the pending benefits which could not reach the farmers will be paid after BJP government is elected here. The government here in West Bengal is also against the Ayushman Bharat," Mr. Modi said.

The PM said that the development of West Bengal has been a priority for the Centre, and pointed out to its allocation of crores of rupees for the Kolkata Metro project, development of the National Highway, and other projects.

"We have allocated ₹1,000 to the workers of tea gardens. Tea garden workers from the State particularly women will be benefited from the allocation," he added.

He asked why, despite Bengal's shining development indicators in pre-independence days, the State had fallen behind the rest of the country.

"We require double engine government here to usher in development at a faster pace. The real development will come only when the BJP is elected in the state. The State has not implemented the new education policy. The state is yet to implement one nation one ration card scheme," he said.

'Conspiracy to defame the nation'

In Bengal if people ask Didi about their rights she gets angry. Even if someone raises the slogan - 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' she gets upset. But she remains silent when there is a conspiracy to defame the country, Mr. Modi said.

"The country will respond to the conspiracy to defame the nation. Those behind the conspiracy have become so desperate that they are targeting Tea and Yoga," he claimed.

Mr. Modi said he was in touch with the Chief Minister, Union Home Minister and the officials of NDRF to aid the disaster that Uttarakhand is facing.

"We are at one bank of river Ganga, but the state which is the origin of the river is facing a natural disaster. A part of glacier has fallen in the river and the river water has risen at various places. I am in constant touch with Uttarakhand CM, Union Home Minister and the officials of NDRF. People are being evacuated and taken to safe places. We are all praying for the safety of people of Uttarakhand," he said.

Mr. Modi also inaugurated projects worth ₹5,000 crore.

"Today I have come for inauguration of projects of nearly ₹5,000 crore. There will be increase in the facilities of Haldia Dock Complex. Three big projects relating to exploration of natural gas will help the people of the State. From the LPG import terminal LPG will be available not only to West Bengal but entire Eastern region," he said.

"India is on the path to vaccinate every person. Two made in India vaccines are already there. Along with vaccinating our citizens we are helping humanity. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee had envisioned of such an India. The country will continue to draw inspiration from Bengal," he concluded.