Trinamool government 3.0 completes a year; BJP holds protests

Mamata Banerjee says ‘many more battles to be fought together and won together’

The third Trinamool Congress government on Monday completed almost a year in power and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said this day would henceforth be called ‘Ma-Mati-Manush Divas’.

‘Maa, Mati, Manush (Mother, Land, and People)‘ is the slogan of the Trinamool Congress. It was almost a year ago, on May 2, 2021 that results of the West Bengal Assembly polls were declared and the Trinamool won a convincing victory, bagging 213 of the 294 seats defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has mounted a massive electoral campaign to capture power in the State.

“I am ever grateful to our ‘Ma-Mati-Manush’ for having shown to the high and mighty, last year on this day, the indomitable courage of Bengal. Our people showed to the world that there is no bigger a power than the power of people in a democracy. Our commitment to true nation building should continue, for there are many more battles to be fought together and won together,” the Trinamool Congress chairperson said. Ms. Banerjee has been the Chief Minister for the past 11 years since 2011 after the Trinamool in her leadership defeated the 34-year-old Left Front government.

The West Bengal BJP leadership organised a protest meeting during the day as the Mamata government completed first year of its third term. Senior party leaders including State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari came together to put a show of strength in Kolkata. Issues such as post-poll violence, allegations towards the police and rising unemployment were raised by the BJP leadership. The leaders announced a serious of protest meetings against the State government.

Mr. Adhikari spoke about his suspension from the Assembly and said the Trinamool leadership was not willing to face him.

‘Abhishek to be CM in 2036’

Meanwhile, Trinamool leader and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh created a flutter in political circles when he put on social media a statement that Abhishek Banerjee will be the Chief Minister in 2036. Mr. Ghosh said that till 2036 Ms. Mamata Banerjee would continue to be the Chief Minister and she would break the record of Jyoti Basu as the longest serving Chief Minister of the State. Mr. Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is the national general secretary of the Trinamool. Mr. Ghosh added that those leaders who had fought for the party in 2021, should be given due respect.