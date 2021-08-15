TMC courts Left in Tripura

Agartala

15 August 2021 01:18 IST

Bratya Basu appeals to CPI(M) supporters to switch camps

Criticising the Opposition CPI(M) in Tripura for allegedly not coming out on the streets to protest against the “State-sponsored terror tactics” of the BJP and protect its supporters, senior Trinamool Congress leader Bratya Basu on Saturday appealed to the Left supporters to join the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The CPI(M), which ruled the State for 25 years before being ousted by a BJP-led coalition in 2018, however, denied the charge and said its workers and leaders were the first to face the attack of the BJP.

“When the BJP has let loose a reign of terror in Tripura, the leaders of the main Opposition party CPI(M) are not coming out on the streets to protest. If the leaders do not stand by the supporters, they should join our party,” Mr. Basu, also a Minister in West Bengal, said.

The CPI(M) should not help the BJP party by opposing the TMC, Mr. Basu told a press conference.

The TMC dethroned the CPI(M)-led Left Front in West Bengal in 2011. The Mamata Banerjee-led party returned to power in the State for its third consecutive term earlier this year facing stiff opposition from the BJP.

Mr. Basu alleged that people in the State are looking for shelter in the face of terror unleashed by the BJP in both the States – Tripura and West Bengal.

At least 14 leaders and workers of the TMC, including those injured in an alleged attack by BJP workers, were arrested in Tripura on August 8 for ‘violating Covid norms’. “We were not afraid. It is a state-sponsored terror tactic,” Mr. Basu said.