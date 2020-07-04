TMC councillor shot at in West Bengal’s Barrackpore

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot at near her residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

Champa Das, a councillor of the North Barrackpore Municipality, was shot in the leg, they said.

“She has been taken to a hospital. Further investigation is on,” a senior police officer said.

Ms. Das had won the election as an Independent but joined the Trinamool Congress in 2019.