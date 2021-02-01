TMC claims BJP leaders insulted national anthem

Violence erupts in parts of Howrah after a BJP rally on Sunday

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “insulting the national anthem” at a party rally at Domurjilla stadium in Howrah district. A number of TMC leaders tweeted videos of BJP leaders singing the national anthem, pointing to where they had made a mistake in their singing. Several BJP leaders, including State BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, and five former TMC leaders, including Rajib Banerjee, who joined BJP on Saturday, were also present at the rally. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed the rally virtually.

“Those preaching about Patriotism & Nationalism can’t even sing our National Anthem correctly. This is the party which claims to uphold India’s honour and pride! SHAMEFUL! Will @narendramodi @AmitShah@BJP4India apologise for this ‘Anti-National’ Act?” TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said on Twitter. TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee also made similar allegations. Senior BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya denied the allegations and said that when so many BJP leaders were present, they could not make a mistake in the singing of the national anthem.

Violence in Howrah

Violence erupted in parts of Howrah on Sunday after a BJP rally. BJP supporters returning from the rally clashed with TMC supporters at Bankra. Videos aired by local channels showed people attacking each other with sticks. According to the BJP, three of their supporters were injured in the violence. There was also violence at a party office occupied by Mr. Rajib Banerjee’s supporters. TMC supporters tore Mr. Banerjee’s photographs and the party office was “reclaimed” by the TMC. “We have informed the local administration and will fight this democratically,” Mr. Banerjee said.