ADVERTISEMENT

TMC-BJP clash over cooperative election in Nandigram

December 23, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Kolkata

The situation was brought under control after police officers managed to disperse the supporters of the two parties.

PTI

Several people were injured as TMC and BJP supporters clashed over a cooperative society election in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened when election was underway for the governing body of the Bhekutia Agriculture Cooperative Society in Nandigram, they said.

The situation was brought under control after police officers managed to disperse the supporters of the two parties, they added.

The voting was then conducted smoothly, police claimed, adding that no arrests have been made yet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

TMC won the election with candidates supported by the party retaining all the 12 seats, officials said.

BJP alleged that a camp office it set up for the election was ransacked after the results were declared.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that BJP was trying to foment trouble in the area, bringing in people from other parts of the district.

"This was done at the behest of Suvendu Adhikari. Sensing their game plan, our activists rushed to the spot and resisted their efforts. Eventually, BJP goons attacked our men. We have urged the police to take action," he said.

Mr. Adhikari, the leader of opposition who represents Nandigram in the state assembly, also made a similar allegation against the TMC.

"TMC tried to stop voting and loot votes by bringing in outsiders. Our men foiled their efforts but the police instead of driving away the outsiders, baton-charged BJP supporters," he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US