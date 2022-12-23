  1. EPaper
TMC-BJP clash over cooperative election in Nandigram

December 23, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

Several people were injured as TMC and BJP supporters clashed over a cooperative society election in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened when election was underway for the governing body of the Bhekutia Agriculture Cooperative Society in Nandigram, they said.

The situation was brought under control after police officers managed to disperse the supporters of the two parties, they added.

The voting was then conducted smoothly, police claimed, adding that no arrests have been made yet.

TMC won the election with candidates supported by the party retaining all the 12 seats, officials said.

BJP alleged that a camp office it set up for the election was ransacked after the results were declared.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that BJP was trying to foment trouble in the area, bringing in people from other parts of the district.

"This was done at the behest of Suvendu Adhikari. Sensing their game plan, our activists rushed to the spot and resisted their efforts. Eventually, BJP goons attacked our men. We have urged the police to take action," he said.

Mr. Adhikari, the leader of opposition who represents Nandigram in the state assembly, also made a similar allegation against the TMC.

"TMC tried to stop voting and loot votes by bringing in outsiders. Our men foiled their efforts but the police instead of driving away the outsiders, baton-charged BJP supporters," he alleged.

