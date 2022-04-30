TMC announces 132-member Tripura state committee

With 27 women, 16 SC, 18 ST, 32 OBC and 14 Muslim members, the party seeks to expand its reach among sections of the population in view of the 2023 State elections

All India Trinamool Congress constituted a 132-member state committee for Tripura exactly one year after the party announced a decision to expand its organisational network in the BJP-ruled state. State in-charge of the party and former West Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee announced the committee at a news conference here on Friday.

Mr. Banerjee said that the Tripura committee was approved by party chief Mamata Banerjee and the All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who will continue to discharge responsibility as the Tripura state in-charge.

Former MLA Subal Bhowmik, who was the State convenor of a steering committee for almost a year, has been made the state President. Mr. Bhowmik was earlier the TMC observer for the north-eastern region.

Rajib Banerjee said the party would now endeavour to strengthen its organisation network in all districts, keeping in mind the assembly elections due in February 2023. He claimed the ruling BJP-led coalition government had failed in all fronts and the sufferings of the people had increased.

A six-member Core Committee has been constituted with MP Sushmita Dev, former MLA Ashish Das, Bhriguram Reang, Ashish Lal Singh, Mamon Khan and Subal Bhowmik as members. TMC sources said the core committee will be the ultimate authority in matters relating to organisation, agitation and elections.

The full-fledged 132-member state committee has 27 women, 16 SC, 18 ST, 32 OBC and 14 Muslim members. It has eight vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 14 secretaries, 7 joint secretaries and 72 executive members.