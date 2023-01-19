ADVERTISEMENT

Tipra Motha worker dies after attack by miscreants in poll-bound Tripura

January 19, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

He had joined the TIPRA in presence of the party chief in Agartala two days ago

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purposes only.

A 44-year-old Tipra Motha worker died after being assaulted by “unknown miscreants” in poll-bound Tripura’s Dhalai district, a police officer said on January 19.

Four persons have been arrested in this connection, the officer said.

Pranajit Namasudra, along with his friend, was returning home in a four-wheeler on January 18 evening, when the miscreants allegedly stopped his vehicle in the Bamancherra area, dragged him out, and assaulted him, Additional Superintendent of Police Binoy Kishore Debbarma told PTI over phone.

A police team, on being alerted, rushed to the spot and took Namasudra to Kamalpur hospital, where doctors then referred him to Kulai district hospital, the ASP said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“On being taken to Kulai health facility, Pranajit was declared brought dead around 11.30 p.m.,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, the regional outfit’s supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma appealed for peace.

“Please don’t react or do anything. I am personally verifying what has happened! The last thing we need is violence in the build-up to the election,” he wrote.

Namasudra had joined the TIPRA in presence of Mr. Manikya in Agartala two days ago. 

Elections to the 60-member Tripura assembly will be held on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.

(With inputs from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tripura

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US