Tipra Motha leaders to begin fast-unto-death stir from February 28 to demand solution to Tiprasa problem

February 25, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Agartala

The agitation is set to kick off at Hatai Katar in West Tripura district.

PTI

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma accompanied by party leaders, legislators and ordinary members will begin a fast-unto-death stir in Tripura from February 28 demanding a permanent constitutional solution to the problem of indigenous (Tiprasa) people, a senior leader said on Sunday.

The announcement comes a day after Mr. Debbarma, apparently upset over the delay in finding a solution to the problem of indigenous people, threatened to launch a fast-unto-death movement from Wednesday.

Also read: Explained | The demand for a Greater Tipraland by the TIPRA Motha

"The decision to launch a fast-unto-death from February 28 was taken at an emergency meeting of the party here on Sunday", party president B.K. Hrangkhawl told reporters.

Hrangkhawl emphasised the citizens' right to stage peaceful demonstrations to safeguard their rights and expressed curiosity about the response from the Centre regarding their demand.

He said despite a year of discussions with both the Centre and the state government, no positive outcomes have been achieved.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee downplayed the significance of the agitation, stating that it poses no challenge to either the party or the government.

He highlighted the development initiatives under the "double-engine government" and expressed confidence in securing further success in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

