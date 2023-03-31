Tipra Motha leaders hold “fruitful” meeting with Assam CM 

March 31, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The leaders of Tipra Motha Party (TMP), the primarily tribe-based opposition political party in Tripura, held a “fruitful” meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on March 30.

The outcome of the meeting has practically averted TMP chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma’s threat to go on an indefinite hunger strike if the Centre did not appoint an interlocutor by March 27 for pursuing “constitutional solutions” to his demand for Greater Tipraland.

The demand entails more autonomy and socio-economic development of the Tiprasa people comprising 19 indigenous communities. Mr Debbarma said Home Minister Amit Shah assured the appointment of an interlocutor by March 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our meeting with the Assam CM was very fruitful and he would explain all aspects of our meeting at an appropriate time,” Animesh Debbarma, the TMP’s leader of the opposition in the 60-member Tripura Assembly told journalists after returning to the State’s capital Agartala Thursday evening.

“He (Mr Sarma) outlined the Centre’s roadmap for the all-round development of the tribal people in Tripura. We were convinced about these plans,” he said.

“Thank you, Himanta Biswa for your assurance and statement today. We are keen to resolve the indigenous people’s issues and we are glad the process has been initiated in a time-bound manner,” the TMP chairman tweeted late Thursday evening.

“I also thank the Home Minister Amit Shah who has taken the time and effort to address the problems of our Tiprasa people. The Tiprasa are united (thansa) for a better future and I am willing to sacrifice everything for our people,” he added in the tweet.

The six-member TMP delegation that met Mr. Sarma also included party president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, MLAs Brishaketu Debbarma and Biswajit Kalai, and former Minister Mewar Kumar Jamatia.

The TMP became the first tribe-based party since 1952 to emerge as the principal opposition party in Tripura, winning 13 seats in the February 16 Assembly elections. The party has so far resisted the BJP’s offer to join Chief Minister Manik Saha’s government.

The BJP has kept three ministerial berths vacant apparently to accommodate the TMC if its leaders change their minds.

The TMP’s rise in Tripura has been meteoric. Soon after its birth, the party captured the politically significant Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council in April 2021. The party rode the Greater Tipraland demand envisaging more autonomy or the status of a State under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution of India.

ADVERTISEMENT