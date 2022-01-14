TIPRA demands action against traffic police officers who thrashed college students

Victim youths Angel Reang and Abhijit Debbarma alleged they were severely beaten up at the traffic unit office.

Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Alliance (TIPRA), a powerful regional political party, on Friday demanded exemplary punishment to traffic police officers and personnel who allegedly thrashed and injured two college students here on Thursday. The party set a three-day ultimatum to the police authorities to commence proceedings; else threatened to launch protests.

A few officers and personnel of the traffic unit were engaged in regulating traffic to facilitate VIP movement when they allegedly detained the youths for placing their vehicle in the middle of the road in the Circuit House area. The youths had argued that the vehicle developed mechanical snag and thus got stuck.

Youths Angel Reang and Abhijit Debbarma alleged they were severely beaten up at the traffic unit office and later at the New Capital Complex (NCC) Police Station. Angel Debbarma claimed a police officer even hit his private parts, causing injury.

They were released from the NCC police station late in the night after members of TIPRA and Tribal Students Federation (TSF) intervened. They also lodged a counter FIR in the police station.

TIPRA spokesperson Antony Debbarma said they will wait for three days before taking the next course of action. He said the police authorities must redress genuine grievances of the victims and ensure exemplary punishment of the erring officers and staff.

Mr. Debbarma informed that party Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman vehemently condemned the incident.