TIPRA Chief Pradyot slams BJP for retracting from promises on constitutional solution, interlocutor promises

May 23, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Agartala

Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, who heads Tripura’s main opposition party TIPRA, on Tuesday slammed BJP for retracting from its promises like augmenting power of the tribal autonomous district council and appointing an interlocutor to find political solution to the problems of the indigenous people in the State. He appealed to the opposition parties to unite to take on the saffron party in ensuing by-election to an Assembly seat and Lok Sabha polls slated for next year.

In a long video statement released on his social media platforms, the royal scion refuted claims that collaborated with the BJP in lieu of money in this year’s Assembly elections. The Chairman of the TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) said they raised election funds through subscription, donation and public borrowing.

“At private capacity we (royal family) have enough (money)… by the grace of god. Those who are spreading canards are doing so to defame me to destroy our movement to achieve rights and constitutional guarantees for Tiprasa people”, he said.

He added: “They don’t want a strong leader from the indigenous community. They want someone spineless and loyal.”

Mr. Debbarman alleged he has met and communicated with Home Minister Amit Shah, took his leaders to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma to discuss issues like “Greater Tipraland”, constitutional solution to issues of indigenous people and received assurances.

“Three months passed since the Assembly elections, but no progress has been made even in matters of empowerment of the tribal autonomous district council despite commitment given by Himanta Biswa Sharma,” he said.

On the interlocutor issue, he regretted that despite issuance of the notification, he is not being sent to Tripura. Flimsy reasons are cited on the interlocutor, he alleged.

Pradyot Debbarman called for greater opposition unity to fight against the BJP in the ensuing by-election to Dhanpur Assembly constituency and Lok Sabha election next year. He also urged the CPI(M) not to put up candidates in assembly seats where his party stands strong in future elections.

The Dhanpur constituency in Sepahijala district was vacated due to resignation of Union MoS Pratima Bhowmik. Election commission is yet to declare the poll schedule for the seat.

Responding to Pradyot’s latest statement, CPI(M) leader and former assembly Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar said they welcomed any political move against the BJP. “We want unity of opposition parties against the BJP… this much I can say for now,” he told The Hindu.

