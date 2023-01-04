TIPRA chief Pradyot fears betrayal by some leaders ahead of Assembly elections

January 04, 2023 04:08 am | Updated 04:08 am IST - AGARTALA

The Chairman of Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Pradyot Kishore Debbarman felt some leaders of his party might betray him if they were not given a nomination in the ensuing Assembly elections, in Tripura. In a series of posts on a social media platform on Tuesday, the royal scion opined that people who wanted to measure career with electoral prospects were even ready to join another party.

“What should I do to these people who say if we are not given a ticket (in election) we will leave and join another party,” he stated and said that he was aware of the consequences. Mr. Debbarman asserted that the aim of this section of leaders was not to achieve ‘Greater Tipraland’ (his idea of a State for the indigenous people) but to ‘become MLA or a Minister’.

The chief of TIPRA, which is presently governing the tribal autonomous district council after its spectacular victory in the 2021 local elections, wrote, “My support and love is from my poor people who live in villages and the youth who want a better tomorrow.”

He said he was answerable to ‘mother and sisters’ who loved him like their own family, and to his ancestors and great kings of the glorious history of Tripura. He ended with an appeal ‘if we compromise now we will never get another chance’.

Mr. Debbarman, who is recovering from an illness, earlier too issued a warning to his party leaders against any back channel negotiation to earn cash in order to support another political party. He however, did not accuse any particular party.

