Tip-off leads to the arrest of three rebels in Manipur

The men had been involved in the killing of a migrant worker, and other insurgency related activities

Iboyaima Laithangbam Imphal:
September 11, 2022 22:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have arrested three rebels allegedly involved in the killing of a migrant worker and other insurgency related activities on Saturday night. This was disclosed during a press conference by Clay Khongsai, the Additional Inspector General of Police (Law and order), on Sunday evening.

“On receipt of specific information about the presence of some armed rebels, we had launched operations in some parts in Imphal east district. Around 4:50 p.m., one team could arrest one youth identified as Thokchom Suresh (39). Police recovered one .38 pistol with one magazine, ₹1,000 in cash, two mobile phones and one laptop,” he explained.

Suresh reportedly disclosed to the police commandos that he was an advisor of the All Manipur Students Union and the convener of the Advisory committee of the AMSU. He had joined the People’s Liberation Army in 1997 and underwent a basic military training in Nagaland. The laptop was given to him by one “Major” Umakanta of Singjamei.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Khongsai said that that investigation into this case may even be handed over to a Central agency. Suresh was later handed over to the Porompat Police station for necessary lawful processing.

In another incident, police nabbed two rebels from the general areas of Andro, Imphal east district, on Sunday evening. One of them, Hijam Sanatomba of the People’s Liberation Army, has been transporting guns of the outfit here and there. He was allegedly involved in the killing of a migrant worker at Andro some time back. The other PLA rebel, Hijam Itomba of Andro, reportedly disclosed that he was involved in the planting of a China-made hand grenade in the makeshift shed where the labourers sleep.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police have registered cases against all of them and investigation is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app