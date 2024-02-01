ADVERTISEMENT

Time to wage war against feudal system that oppresses poor, tribal, Dalit: Hemant Soren

February 01, 2024 10:42 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Ranchi

Mr. Soren also claimed that he was not linked to the money laundering case in which he was arrested.

PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren delivers a video message before his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi on January 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that time has come to wage a war against a feudal system that oppresses poor, dalit and tribals.

"I wil not cow down...Ultimately truth will prevail," Mr. Soren said in a video message recorded just before his arrest.

The JMM leader was arrested on January 31 in a money laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state Transport Minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

Hemant Soren was arrested after a marathon seven hours of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case at his official residence.

