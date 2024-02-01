GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Time to wage war against feudal system that oppresses poor, tribal, Dalit: Hemant Soren

February 01, 2024 10:42 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren delivers a video message before his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi on January 31, 2024.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren delivers a video message before his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi on January 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that time has come to wage a war against a feudal system that oppresses poor, dalit and tribals.

"I wil not cow down...Ultimately truth will prevail," Mr. Soren said in a video message recorded just before his arrest.

Mr. Soren also claimed that he was not linked to the money laundering case in which he was arrested.

The JMM leader was arrested on January 31 in a money laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state Transport Minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

Hemant Soren was arrested after a marathon seven hours of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case at his official residence.

