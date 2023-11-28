Time is ripe for permanent political solution to Gorkhaland issue: Binoy Tamang after joining Congress

November 28, 2023 04:59 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - KOLKATA

A day after joining the Congress, Binoy Tamang, a senior leader in the Darjeeling Hills, on Monday said the time has come to find a permanent political solution for the Gorkhas about their longstanding demand for a separate State of Gorkhaland.

Mr. Tamang, 58, who was previously with West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress, said that it was the Congress which gave recognition to the Nepali language which he considered as the biggest achievement for the Gorkhas, whereas the BJP gave nothing but “fake promises”.

Mr. Tamang, a former chairman of the semi-autonomous Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) formed by the Mamata Banerjee government to administer the hill districts, was earlier a close aide of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung before falling out with him and joining the ruling party in the State.

In 2019, Mr. Tamang had stepped down as chairman of GTA and had unsuccessfully contested an Assembly by-election as an Independent candidate with the Trinamool’s support. In 2021, he joined the Trinamool but left the party within a year.

Excerpts from an interview:

PTI: Why did you join the Congress when the party does not have much say in Bengal's politics?

Mr. Tamang: The Congress party has always been sincere towards the Gorkha community whether it’s the DGHC [precursor of GTA] in 1988 or the GTA in 2012. It was always the Congress party that believed in the Gorkha demand for a separate administration from Bengal. The recognition of the Nepali language which is the biggest achievement for the Gorkhas, also came under the Congress government in 1992. All major milestones for the Gorkhas have been during the Congress regime, the BJP has given nothing to the Gorkhas other than fake promises.

PTI: Was there any assurance from the Congress about giving you a ticket for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat?

Mr. Tamang: No. The party high command will decide... I will work as a loyal soldier of the Congress in the hills.

PTI: Now as a Congressman, would you continue your demand for Gorkhaland, an issue which the party does not support?

Mr. Tamang: For the Gorkhas, Gorkhaland is a century-old demand and the time has come for a permanent political solution for the Gorkhas. I will take this issue of a permanent political solution for the hills with Congress's high command in Delhi.

PTI: What would be your goals?

Mr. Tamang: My goals would be working for my community with a permanent political solution and for the development of my region.

PTI: The Trinamool Congress and the Congress are in the INDIA coalition for the Lok Sabha election, but in Bengal, they are fighting each other. Has this gone down well with the common people?

Mr. Tamang: The fight for both parties is against a fascist party in our nation and I am sure when the time comes, both parties will come together to fight against this fascist government in Bengal too. I feel that the people of Bengal also want the same thing.

PTI: What had gone wrong that prompted you to leave TMC?

Mr. Tamang: Trinamool Congress has no existence in hill politics as Anit Thapa [GTA chief executive and head of the pro-Trinamool Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha] is the ‘original’ TMC party in the hills and I want to work more proactively for my community and region.

PTI: Your views on the Congress-Left alliance in Bengal.

Mr. Tamang: Trinamool Congress, Congress and the Left should come together to defeat the BJP and save the social fabric of the nation.

