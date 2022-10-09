Time has come to become 'ruler society': Mayawati's call to Bahujan Samaj

Mayawati made a series of tweets on the death anniversary of party founder Kanshiram and called on her followers to seek power.

PTI Lucknow
October 09, 2022 09:54 IST

BSP supremo Mayawati pays tributes to party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary at the party office in Lucknow on October 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on October 9, 2022 said that "Bahujan Samaj" has got tired of demanding its constitutional and legal rights and now they have to join the campaign to become "Hukmran Samaj" (ruler society).

Ms. Mayawati made a series of tweets on the death anniversary of party founder Kanshiram and called on her followers to seek power.

"Bahujan Samaj has got tired of demanding its constitutional and legal rights in the 75 years after Independence. Now they will have to join the campaign to become 'Hukmran Samaj' with full force.

"Any next election in UP can be your test, in which success can prove to be a new ray of hope," Ms. Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

She went on to call "power" a "master key" which can open all doors of progress.

"That is why this campaign must continue at all costs. This is today's message and this work has to be done with determination," she said.

Ms. Mayawati paid her tributes to Kanshiram for making "Bahujan Samaj a political power" and a "ruling community" in UP.

"I pay respect and homage to founder of BAMCEF, DS4, and Bahujan Samaj Party Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram ji, on his death anniversary. Heartfelt thanks to all his followers who are paying respect to him," she added.

