Tikait hints at support to Abhay for Ellenabad Assembly bypoll

The INLD leader had resigned from the seat in support of farmers’ agitation

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday exhorted the electorate in Ellenabad to ensure the victory of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) nominee Abhay Singh Chautala in the upcoming bypoll with an even bigger margin than the previous election.

Refraining from naming anyone, Mr. Tikait, through an analogy, suggested that someone had left his belongings with them and they must now return it to him with some addition.

In an obvious reference to Mr. Chautala, who had resigned as Ellenabad MLA in January this year in support of farmers’ agitation, Mr. Tikait, speaking at a SKM rally in Sirsa’s Nathursari Chopta, said, “someone had left his “papers” and other belongings with us six months ago and is now seeking them back. They should return it to him with an addition. Did you get my point on not?,” His query was greeted with loud cheers from the crowd.

Modi govt. flayed

Mr. Tikait further alleged that the Modi government was being run by big corporates, adding that its leaders were “conspirators” and wanted to buy the sarpanches.

“Now these media persons will say that I have supported someone. I have not extended support to anyone. I have only said that the BJP leaders are thugs, and return the belongings to one who left it with them. It will help keep the prestige of SKM, the Khaps and the gurudwaras intact,” said Mr. Tikait.

Mr. Chautala is locked in a triangular contest with Pawan Beniwal (Congress) and Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janata Party coalition nominee Gobind Kanda in the predominantly rural Assembly constituency with three farm laws being one of the more important election issues. The voting is scheduled for October 30 and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

‘Double the margin’

Later, INLD, in a press note, claimed that Mr. Tikait had made an appeal to vote for Mr. Chautala.

“Actually, Mr. Tikait has made an appeal to vote in favour of INLD nominee Abhay Chautala. He made it clear that Mr. Chautala had resigned as MLA in protest against the farm laws and the time had now come to double the margin of his victory. All those present in the rally strongly supported what Mr. Tikait said,” it said.