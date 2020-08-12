Tigress ‘Sheela’ gives birth to 3 cubs in Siliguri’s Bengal Safari park

Tigress ‘Sheela’ gave birth to three cubs in Siliguri’s Bengal Safari park on Wednesday, a forest official said.
The births took the count of big cats in the open-air zoo to seven, he said.
The cubs were born in the tiger enclosure around 7 a.m. and they are doing fine, the official said.
Veterinary doctors have stated Sheela is in “perfect health condition”, he said.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the park has been closed for visitors for over four-and-half months, leaving the animals undisturbed, the official said.
The father of the three cubs, ‘Bivan’, has been kept in a separate enclosure, he said.
Sheela had three years back given birth to three cubs, one of which had died later in that year.
