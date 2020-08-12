Other States

Tigress ‘Sheela’ gives birth to 3 cubs in Siliguri’s Bengal Safari park

Siliguri: Tigress Sheela with her three new born cubs at Bengal Safari in Siliguri, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Siliguri: Tigress Sheela with her three new born cubs at Bengal Safari in Siliguri, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.   | Photo Credit: -

Tigress ‘Sheela’ gave birth to three cubs in Siliguri’s Bengal Safari park on Wednesday, a forest official said.

The births took the count of big cats in the open-air zoo to seven, he said.

The cubs were born in the tiger enclosure around 7 a.m. and they are doing fine, the official said.

Veterinary doctors have stated Sheela is in “perfect health condition”, he said.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the park has been closed for visitors for over four-and-half months, leaving the animals undisturbed, the official said.

The father of the three cubs, ‘Bivan’, has been kept in a separate enclosure, he said.

Sheela had three years back given birth to three cubs, one of which had died later in that year.

