Tigress rescued from abandoned rubber factory in U.P.

LUCKNOW:

18 June 2021 17:33 IST

‘She will be released in the Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary, which has a good prey base’

A tigress living in an abandoned rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district at least since December 2019 was rescued after an 18-day tracking operation, said officials on Friday.

The tigress was first detected in the dilapidated factory, just around 6 km east of Bareilly, in November-December, 2019, Mayukh Chatterjee, head Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), told The Hindu.

The operation was carried out by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department along with the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and the WTI.

Advertising

Advertising

The tigress is fit and will be sent back to the wild soon, said Mr. Chatterjee. “She will be released in the Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary, a part of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, which has a good prey base,” he said.

Sushant Soma, wildlife biologist, WTI, said, “The tigress is a fully mature adult as judged by the yellowing of her canines, roughly around five-seven years of age, but for her age, she seems a little less developed at just 115 kg body weight and had a relatively small stature (body length is 140 cm) and pug size.”

Spread over 1,200 hectares, the synthetic rubber chemical factory shut down three decades ago leading to dense growth of vegetation in its compound, he added. As a result, there was ample prey available, including black bucks, wild pigs and rhesus macaques.

The abandoned factory is a dense labyrinth of vegetation intermixed with massive broken down sheds, oil tanks and tunnels, said Mr. Chatterjee.

The tigress was tranquilised after being spotted in an old oil tank and an earth mover was used to tear the tank open, he further said.

This is the second tiger rescued from the factory in the last three years.

An operation was started to track the tigress in early 2020, but due to the pandemic, the officials had to stop their efforts.