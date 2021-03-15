Tigress found dead in M.P.

A six-year-old tigress was found dead in a forest near Singhori Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, an official said on Sunday.

The feline’s death was reported on Saturday evening, following which senior forest officials rushed to the spot, located about 70 km from the district headquarters, the sanctuary’s sub-divisional officer, Dr. Ruhi Haq, said.

The tigress had an injured limb, she said, adding that a team of veterinarians from Hoshangabad and Bhopal carried out the autopsy, but its report was not yet released.

The official ruled out the possibility of poaching. The carcass was later disposed of as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, she said.