Tight vigil in Capital ahead of Republic Day

SWAT team of Delhi Police conducting a mock drill at Chandni Chowk on Tuesday, ahead of Republic Day.

NEW DELHI

19 January 2022 01:23 IST

Ban on flying of UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons

Operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons, over the national capital has been prohibited from January 20 to February 15 in view of Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The order has been issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in the wake of reports of the possibility of certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations, police said in a statement.

According to the order, threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installation could be through the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft, among others. Hence, flying of all these have been prohibited and doing so shall be punishable, they said.

Police have also increased vigil in the Capital with Special Cell, Special Branch, Traffic, SWAT and teams from the National Security Guard being a part of the security cover.

Police said that only those fully vaccinated will be allowed to attend the Republic Day Parade on January 26 and of the 14,000 invitees, 4,000 passes have been given to the public.