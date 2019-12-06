Tight security in Ayodhya ahead of December 6 anniversary

Security has been tightened in Ayodhya ahead of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on Friday with a senior Uttar Pradesh Police officer saying the arrangements are similar to the plan they had devised for November 9, the day the apex court pronounced verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

“The security plan for December 6 will be a continuation of the plan we had devised for November 9,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) P.V. Ramasastry said, adding that the precautions taken by them were the same they had adopted on the judgment day.

Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari said the entire district had been divided into four zones, 10 sectors and 14 sub-sectors.

“As many as 78 sand bag posts have been established with armed policemen posted there. Barriers have been put in place to control traffic. 269 police pickets have been set up in sensitive areas,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Miscreants identified

The SSP added that 305 troublemakers had been identified and action was being initiated against them.

Apart from this, nine quick response teams have been deployed.

Meanwhile, both Muslim and Hindu religious leaders are talking about downplaying the anniversary, now that the Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

While right-wing Hindu organisations earlier “celebrated” the day when a mob pulled down the structure on the disputed site, some Muslim groups mourned it.

This time, although the AIMPLB said “a day of sorrow” would be observed, it added that “it is up to the individuals”.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has too decided against observing the 27th anniversary of the demolition as “Shaurya Diwas”.