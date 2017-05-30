Tight norms bring Bihar results down

After last year’s mass-copying, toppers scam and allegations of corruption, the Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) claims to have cleaned things up this year. The results for the Bihar Intermediate Board examination, declared on Tuesday, seem to bear this out with 64.75% students failing, almost a mirror image to last year, when just 37.81% failed.

According to the BSEB, of 12,40,168 students who appeared for the examination, 7,94,622 students failed. Only 30.11% students passed in the Science stream and 37.13% in Humanities. Commerce results were better, with 73.76% passing. “We’ll analyse the results later,” a BSEB official said.

Khusbu Kumari, with 86.02%, was declared the topper in Science; Ganesh Kumar, with 82.06%, was ranked the highest in Humanities, and Priyanshu Jaiswal, 81.06%, led the Commerce stream. They would be rewarded with ₹1 lakh in cash and a laptop by the government, BSEB officials said. Ms. Kumari, though, was not satisfied with her marks and has applied for a re-evaluation.

Last year, while 11.55 lakh students appeared for these examinations and 7.18 lakh had passed, the State had hit headlines with mass copying, a fake toppers scam, and allegations of corruption in the BSEB. The fake toppers, their parents, teachers, school owners and several BSEB employees were arrested.

“The lower success figures of students this year could be due to the strict measures adopted by the BSEB while conducting the exam and evaluating the answer sheets,” R.K. Mahajan, Principal Secretary of the Education Department, told journalists. BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor said: “Online submission of examination forms, strict conduct, bar coding of answersheets and, finally, computerised tabulation left no room for unfair practices and it could be the reason for the dismal performance of the students.”

The BSEB had also formed a WhatsApp group to deal with complaints of cheating at any centre. Mr. Kishor said: “Those who have been declared toppers, we got their results reviewed by a special committee and after we got satisfied thoroughly we declared the results today.”

Reacting to the poor results, the Opposition BJP has demanded the resignation of Education Minister Ashok Chaodhary for the poor academic structure. Senior BJP leader Vinod Narayan Jha said: “Only prohibition has been the main focus of the Nitish Kumar government these days, instead of education.”