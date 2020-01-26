Tiger kills woman in Chandrapur

A 42-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Chandrapur on Friday evening.
The tiger pounced on Varsha Dharmadas Jibhkate, a resident of Tulana-Mendha village, when she was tending her field in the north forest range under Bramhapuri forest division, range forest officer Poonam Bramhane said.
The woman’s family found her dead 100 m from the field, she said. The tiger has been identified as N-1 and two teams have been set up to look for it.
The victim’s family has been given an immediate relief of ₹20,000, and the rest will be given after formalities, the officer said.
