Tiger authority seeks report from Odisha on ecotourism inside Satkosia reserve

BHUBANESWAR

22 December 2020 05:11 IST

An NGO has alleged that some of the activities being promoted have lasting impacts on local wildlife

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has sought a factual report from the Odisha government over allegations of using the Satkosia Tiger Reserve for promotion of ecotourism.

The Wildlife Society of Orissa (WSO), a non-government organisation, had alleged that ecotourism projects were being operated inside the tiger reserve in violation of NTCA guidelines.

NTCA Deputy Inspector General (Forest) Surendra Mehra had asked the Odisha Chief Wildlife Warden to furnish a report last week.

“Some of the activities that are being promoted in the name of ecotourism have enormous and deep lasting impacts on local wildlife and should have never been permitted them inside to attract tourists,” said WSO chief Biswajit Mohanty.

Mr. Mohanty alleged that more than 20 tents were pitched on the river bed of Mahanadi and used for accommodation of tourists at the Badmul Sand Resort.

“Bonfires are lighted at night. The website of Ecotourism Odisha also advertises folk dance every evening with camp fire and sand sports like volleyball, basketball and football. Folk dance with music and sound will be extremely harmful for local wildlife. Similarly, sand sports will lead to sand compaction which will make the habitat unsuitable for ground dwelling, burrowing and egg laying fauna,” he pointed out.

Stating that river beds were unique ecological spaces that deserved to be left alone, Mr. Mohanty said no activity on a river bed should be permitted inside a tiger reserve since it snatched away wildlife feeding and basking area.

The Mahanadi river bed within the tiger reserve was used for basking and nesting by turtles and crocodiles. Birds such as Indian Skimmers, terns and Pratincoles use it for nesting and feeding, the WSO chief said.

He demanded that the entire tent resort be shifted outside the river bed and relocated on the outskirts of Badmul or other village with a strict condition not to allow bonfires or folk dances.

Moreover, the tiger reserve conducted motorised boat cruises inside the gorge, which was an extremely harmful practice being allowed in the core area of a tiger reserve, he said.

“The tiger reserve has erected a tree top canopy walk for tourists for bird watching which is another disturbing tourist activity,” Mr. Mohanty observed.