Thunderstorms and rain likely in Himachal Pradesh next week

March 07, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - Shimla

Over 400 roads, including four national highways, in Himachal remained shut for vehicular traffic

PTI

Border Road Organization (BRO) workers clear off the excessive snow from the Manali-Keylong Highway after a sudden heavy avalanche cascaded down from the hills triggered by heavy snowfall, in Kullu on March 6. | Photo Credit: ANI

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region next week, likely triggering thunderstorms and rain in Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological department said.

Meanwhile, over 400 roads, including four national highways, in the State remained shut for vehicular traffic on March 7 after heavy snowfall and rain lashed several areas recently.

According to the meteorological department, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of March 10.

The MeT has sounded a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places from March 11 to 13.

According to the State emergency operation centre, of the 400 roads shut, 286 are closed in Lahaul and Spiti, followed by 51 in Chamba, 24 in Kinnaur and Kullu each, 21 in Shimla, two in Mandi and one in Kangra district.

As many as 629 transformers are out of order and 22 water supply schemes have been disrupted, the centre said.

Mild snow was witnessed in a few high altitude and tribal areas.

In the past 24 hours, Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 3.8 cm deep snow, while Manali was the wettest receiving 10 mm of rain followed by 2.2 mm at Bhuntar and 1 mm at Pandoh, the weather bulletin showed.

Kukumseri was the coldest at night, recording a minimum temperature of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, followed by minus 1.6 degrees at Kalpa, 2.6 degrees at Manali and 2.7 degrees Celsius at Kufri, according to the bulletin.

Dalhousie recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, Bharmaur noted 3.5 degrees Celsius, Sarahan 3.5 degrees Celsius and Shimla 4.1 degrees Celsius, it added.

