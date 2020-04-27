Other States

Thunderstorm leaves 12 dead in Bihar

At least 12 people were killed in rain and thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, that lashed several parts of Bihar on Sunday.

Nine people died and 10 were injured in the Khalpura riverine area of Saran district. The injured were admitted to the district government hospital and some of them were in a critical condition, a district police officer said.

Two boys, aged 15 and 12, died at Khaira and Abhaypur in Jamui district. One girl died in Bhojpur district.

