Three youths lynched in Tripura

Mobs suspected they were stealing cattle

Three youths suspected of stealing cattle were lynched to death in Khowai district before dawn on Sunday. Two of the victims were tied with ropes before an irate mob thrashed them to death, while the third was caught after a chase and beaten to death.

The youths, residents of three neighbouring villages of Sonamura subdivision in Sepahijala district, were allegedly transporting cattle in a mini-truck when they were intercepted at north Maharanipur in Khowai district. People from nearby villages held Billal Mia (30) and Joyed Hussain (28) while Saiful Islam (18) managed to flee from the scene.

The mob tied Billal and Joyed with ropes and started beating them with bamboo and wooden sticks. They were thrashed to death at the scene.

Another group of villagers who chased Saiful caught him at Mungiakami village and lynched him there. Police teams recovered the youths from both incident spots and shifted them to GBP Hospital in Agartala where they were declared brought dead.

Police said they had seized the mini-truck and five head of cattle.

A few head of cattle were allegedly stolen from Namanjoypara, near north Maharanipur, where the vehicle was intercepted.