Three youth killed in mishap on Pune-Satara road

Three Pune-based youth were killed and five others seriously injured after a truck collided with their two-wheelers on the Pune-Satara road early on July 23.

The deceased, identified as Aniket Randive, 23, Sushil Kamble, 23, and Suraj Shinde, 24, lived in the Taljai Tekdi area of Pune.

According to the police, the eight were celebrating a friend’s birthday till late on July 22 night.

Following this, the eight proceeded towards Shivapur on the outskirts sometime after midnight on three two-wheelers when a truck hit them from behind near Kondanpur around 1 a.m., around 25 km from the city.

Such was the force of the collision that two were killed on the spot as their vehicles were flung off the road, while a third one died during treatment at a nearby hospital where all injured were rushed.

Officials are investigating the cause of the accident.

On July 21, in a similar accident nine students were killed on the spot along the Pune-Solapur highway early on July 21 morning after their car, which was apparently over-speeding, hit a divider and collided with a truck.