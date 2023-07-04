ADVERTISEMENT

Three workers injured in fire at industrial unit in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

July 04, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Palghar

The blaze erupted at around 9.30 p.m. on July 3 after some storage tanks containing light-density oil exploded due to the fire

PTI

Three workers were injured, two of them seriously so, as they received about 50% burns and are undergoing treatment in a hospital. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Three workers were injured after a "major" fire broke out at an industrial unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district, fire department officials said on July 4. The blaze erupted at around 9.30 p.m. on July 3 in the Tarapur unit of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in suburban Boisar, Fire Officer Vaibhav Tandel told PTI.

Also Read | 5 injured in fire after explosion at chemical plant in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Some storage tanks containing light-density oil in the unit exploded due to the fire, he said. The explosion triggered panic in the area, as per eyewitnesses. Three workers were injured, two of them seriously so, as they received about 50% burns and are undergoing treatment in a hospital, the officer added.

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 1.30 a.m. on July 4, the official said. The cause of the fire is not yet known. A probe was also being conducted to ascertain if any manufacturing activity was going on in the unit at the time of the incident, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US