Three workers injured in fire at industrial unit in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

July 04, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Palghar

Three workers were injured after a "major" fire broke out at an industrial unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district, fire department officials said on July 4. The blaze erupted at around 9.30 p.m. on July 3 in the Tarapur unit of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in suburban Boisar, Fire Officer Vaibhav Tandel told PTI.

Some storage tanks containing light-density oil in the unit exploded due to the fire, he said. The explosion triggered panic in the area, as per eyewitnesses. Three workers were injured, two of them seriously so, as they received about 50% burns and are undergoing treatment in a hospital, the officer added.

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 1.30 a.m. on July 4, the official said. The cause of the fire is not yet known. A probe was also being conducted to ascertain if any manufacturing activity was going on in the unit at the time of the incident, the official said.

