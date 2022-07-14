Three workers die, one critical after cleaning septic tank in Tripura

Syed Sajjad Ali July 14, 2022 07:37 IST

Three workers suffocated to death while another was in critical condition after allegedly entering a septic tank in south Tripura on Wednesday. The tragic incident occurred at a private residence in Sabroom town, 130 km south of Agartala. This was the second septic tank-linked accident in Tripura in the past one year. Police said the workers Abdul Kalam (29), Sahidul Islam (20), Bhajan Singh (45) and Ratan Dey (28) entered the newly-built tank to remove construction materials. They allegedly inhaled toxic gas and fell unconscious. When they were taken to hospital, Mr. Kalam, Mr. Islam and Mr. Singh were declared dead on arrival. The condition of Mr. Dey remained critical. Mr. Kalam and Mr. Islam hailed from Assam. The owner of the house is a police department staff. Local police registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.



