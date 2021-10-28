Other States

Three women killed, two injured as truck hits them at farmers’ protest site in Haryana

Farmers block railway tracks as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 'Rail Roko' protest demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, in Bahadurgarh, October 18, 2021   | Photo Credit: PTI

Three women were killed and two sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit them on Jhajjar road near the farmers protest site at Tikri border in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh on October 28 morning. The women, in the age group of 60, were standing on the central verge waiting for a vehicle to the railway station.

The deceased have been identified as Gurmail Kaur, Amarjeet Kaur and Sukhvinder, all belonging to Punjab’s Mansa district. Another woman Gurmail was injured in her leg and was referred to Post-Graduate Institute in Medical Sciences at Rohtak, while Harmeet escaped with minor injuries, said Inspector Nar Singh, Station House Officer, Sector-6 Bahadurgarh.

Mr. Singh said the women were returning to their home town after staying at the farmers’ protest site for around 10 days and were waiting for a vehicle to the railway station around 5.30 a.m. when the accident took place. The driver fled after the truck climbed up the central verge and hit the women.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2021 11:19:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/three-women-killed-two-injured-as-truck-hits-them-at-farmers-protest-site-in-haryana/article37205587.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY