Three women held on charges of drug trafficking in Manipur

Narcotics cell conducts raids in two districts

The narcotics cell in the border town Moreh have arrested a tribal woman with 2 kg of high-quality heroin, according to police sources. Two other tribal women were also nabbed in Churachandpur district with 1.26 kg of heroin.

The three women were handed over to the police with the seized drugs for further investigation.

Police said that on receipt of reliable inputs, personnel raided a house in Moreh in Tengnoupal district and nabbed a woman, Leikhoneng Khongsai, 26, with the heroin packed in 65 soap cases.

In another raid, personnel recovered 1.26 kg of heroin from the possession of two women in Churachandpur district. The drug was packed in 100 soap cases. The women were identified as Nemhoihoi Haokip, 25, and Nemshil Haokip, 40, both of Churachandpur district.

Police said the seized drugs were likely to have been smuggled out to other States.