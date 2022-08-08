Three women dead in stampede at temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar

File photo of Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar, Rajasthan, where the stampede happened on Monday. | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

August 08, 2022 09:31 IST

The stampede at the famous Khatu Shyam temple occurred during a rush of pilgrims when the temple’s entrance doors were opened during a monthly fair

Three women died and several other pilgrims were injured in a stampede at the famous Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar district early on Monday. The stampede occurred during a rush of pilgrims when the temple’s entrance doors were opened during a monthly fair.

The police rushed to the spot to control the situation. While one of the deceased was identified, two of the injured were shifted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur for treatment. Several others were discharged after treatment at a primary health centre situated outside the temple.

Chaos prevailed on the temple premises after the incident in the early morning, as the people kept trying to get information about each other. The huge crowd of devotees had arrived in the temple to mark the Ekadashi day during the fair. The Khatu Shyam temple is considered to be an important pilgrim destination in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the three women devotees and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the stampede.