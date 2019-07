Seven Naxals including three women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on July 27, police said.

The encounter took place in a forest near Tiriya village under Nagarnar police station limits around 4 p.m., said Deputy Inspector General of Police (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj. P.

A joint team of District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force of State police was out on anti-Naxal operation when the gun battle broke out, he told PTI.