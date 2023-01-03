ADVERTISEMENT

Three undertrials from Pune jail die in hospital due to ailments, kin demand probe

January 03, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - Pune

Family members of the three deceased persons contested the jail administration’s claim of death by natural causes

PTI

Three undertrials lodged at the Yerawada Central Jail in Pune died due to various ailments | Photo Credit: PTI

Three undertrials lodged at the Yerawada Central Jail in Maharashtra's Pune city have died due to various ailments for which they were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, police said.

However, family members of the three deceased persons contested the claim of the jail administration and the police and staged a protest outside the jail on Monday demanding an inquiry into their death.

A police official said the trio died at the Sassoon General Hospital on Saturday.

"One of the three undertrials was HIV positive, while another was suffering from liver cirrhosis, The third one had a heart-related ailment. All of them died during treatment on December 31. It was a natural death," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US