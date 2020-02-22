Three-time MP and Netaji kin Krishna Bose passes away

Krishna Bose, former Lok Sabha MP and wife of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s nephew Sisir Kumar Bose, passed away in Kolkata on Saturday. She was 89.

Bose was a three-time Lok Sabha MP and is survived by two sons, Sugata Bose and Sumantra Bose, and a daughter, Sarmila Bose. She was suffering from heart-related ailments and breathed her last at a private hospital in the city at 10.20 a.m. on Saturday.

Bose joined politics in the mid-1990s. She was close to Trinamool Congress chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She was elected from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat in 1998 and 1999 on Trinamool Congress ticket. Earlier, in 1996, she was elected from the same seat on Congress ticket.

A well-known educationist, Bose taught at a number of educational institutions in Kolkata for almost four decades and authored many books. She was chairperson of Netaji Research Bureau. The body will be kept at Netaji Research Bureau on Elgin Road and the final rites will be performed today. She was active in social and cultural spheres and never shied from voicing her opinion.