Three-time ex-MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra dies after ‘assault’ over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW

06 September 2020 18:33 IST

Prima facie he died of cardiac arrest and had no signs of injury on his body, say police

A former three-time MLA in Uttar Pradesh died on Sunday after being allegedly assaulted over a land dispute in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

His son was also allegedly injured in the assault.

Nirvendra Kumar Mishra ‘Munna’ had been an MLA from Nighasan seat in the district twice as an independent in 1989 and 1991 before winning on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 1993.

Advertising

Advertising

The police, however, said prima facie Mr. Mishra died of cardiac arrest and had no signs of injury on his body.

The incident took place in Trikoleya Padua village in Palia where the former MLA had a land dispute with a local family. On Sunday, Samir Gupta and Radhe Shyam Gupta reached the land under contention to till it, said the Lakhimpur police.

Light tussle

The MLA was present on the spot with his associates and both sides got engaged in a “halka nok-jhok” (light tussle), said the police.

During the episode, Mr. Mishra felt unwell and was first taken to a community health centre and then to a private hospital in Palia, where he was declared dead, said the police.

Lakhimpur Kheri SP Satendra Kumar said Mr. Mishra collapsed after the “halki phulki kaha suni” or altercation.

There were no signs of injury on his body, said the officer, adding that the exact cause of death would be known after autopsy.

The Kheri police said as per the doctor who examined Mr. Mishra prima facie he died due to cardiac arrest.

Sanjeev Mishra, the former MLA’s son, said he was also assaulted along with his father by the accused with sticks.

“They hit my father and they hit me. They beat him to death... My father was murdered,” said Mr. Mishra, who had blood stains on his face and t-shirt as he spoke to local reporters.

Son questions role of police

He also questioned the role of the police and accused them of protecting those who attacked his father.

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, said the “heartless murder” in broad daylight in the presence of the police had shaken the State.

“Under the BJP rule, the people are not just worried about the law and order but are also fearful,” Mr. Yadav said.