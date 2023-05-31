Three terrorists arrested as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K’s Poonch district

May 31, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - Jammu

Three terrorists were arrested on Wednesday, as the Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch district.

Infiltration bid foiled; quadcopter flow in from Pakistan side: Army

“In a joint operation by Indian Army along with the police, 3-4 terrorists were intercepted on Line of Control in Poonch sector while attempting to cross the fence on the night of May 30-31 May, taking advantage of the bad weather and heavy rains,” the Army said.

After tracking the movement at about 1.30 a.m., an ambush of the Army was fired upon and in the retaliatory firefight some terrorists have been hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three terrorists with some weapons, besides war like stores including one improvised explosive device and narco, have been apprehended,” the Army said.

The area is cordoned off and a search operation is in progress. “One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated,” the Army said.

A defence spokesman said the terrorists, who were also in possession of a 10 kg powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“Blood trails have been found. Three terrorists with some weapons, war-like stores including one IED and narcotics have been apprehended. One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated,” Jammu-based Army PRO Lt. Col. Devender Anand said. The injured terrorist has been shifted to a civil hospital under police custody.

Officials said the incident took place at forward Karmara village in Gulpur sector after troops guarding the border picked up suspicious movement and challenged the persons which led to a gunfight.

The officials identified the arrested accused as Mohd Farooq (26), who received a bullet injury in his leg, Mohd Riaz (23) and Mohd Zubair (22), all residents of Karmara.

“They are believed to have received the arms and narcotic consignment from across the border and were trying to smuggle it into this side when they were intercepted by the troops,” the officials said.

The seizure made from the arrested persons included an AK assault rifle, two pistols, six grenades, a 10 kg IED which was planted inside a pressure cooker and 20 packets of suspected heroin worth over ₹100 crore. “The IED was later neutralised by the experts of the bomb disposal squad,” the officials said.

“The search operation in the area was still going on when last reports were received,” the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.